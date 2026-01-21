49ers' Eli Apple: Signs future deal with Niners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers signed Apple to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Apple caught on with the 49ers on the practice squad after being released during training camp in early August. The veteran corner appeared in two regular-season games for San Francisco, logging one solo tackle while serving mostly on special teams. Under a future contract, Apple will be a member of the 49ers' 90-man roster when the offseason officially starts Feb. 9.