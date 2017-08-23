49ers' Eli Harold: Could start this season
Harold could usurp Ahmad Brooks on the depth chart at starting left outside linebacker this season, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Brooks has been lining up with the first-unit on defense and appears to be the better fit to begin the season as a starter, but Harold's upside and club control that extends past 2017 has kept him in the mix to start. The 2015 third-round pick has contributed just 51 combined tackles in his first two season as a pro while proving to be an injury liability (including a concussion earlier this preseason). Whichever linebacker is officially named the starter this season will see a slight bump in IDP value.
