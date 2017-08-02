49ers' Eli Harold: Day-to-day with head injury
Harold is listed as day-to-day with a head injury, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harold has apparently been dealing with a head injury of sorts, but the 49ers have remained relatively mum regarding his status. Given the nature of head injuries, it's definitely something to keep tabs on but at this moment in time doesn't appear to be that serious.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...