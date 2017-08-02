Harold is listed as day-to-day with a head injury, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harold has apparently been dealing with a head injury of sorts, but the 49ers have remained relatively mum regarding his status. Given the nature of head injuries, it's definitely something to keep tabs on but at this moment in time doesn't appear to be that serious.

