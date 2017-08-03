49ers' Eli Harold: Dealing with concussion
Harold (concussion) was held out of practice Thursday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
Harold's injury was previously only labeled a head injury but the team has since confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Concussions can vary in terms of recovery time, but they typically take at least a week to return from. Harold is still considered day-to-day at this point.
