Harold (concussion) was held out of practice Thursday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Harold's injury was previously only labeled a head injury but the team has since confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Concussions can vary in terms of recovery time, but they typically take at least a week to return from. Harold is still considered day-to-day at this point.

