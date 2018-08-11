Harold (knee) is being considered day to day after suffering a knee contusion in Thursday's preseason opener, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It sounds like Harold will return sometime before the regular season kicks off, where he projects to start at weakside linebacker. The 23-year-old had a disappointing season from an IDP standpoint last year, recording just 34 tackles (26 solo) and two sacks despite starting (in base formations) for the majority of the season.