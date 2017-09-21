Harold is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harold first appeared on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant so there's no clear indication on if he is likely to play. The 23-year-old received only 28 of 82 defensive snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday, and Dekoda Watson is next up on the 49ers' depth chart if he is unable to play.