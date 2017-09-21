Play

Harold is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harold first appeared on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant so there's no clear indication on if he is likely to play. The 23-year-old received only 28 of 82 defensive snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday, and Dekoda Watson is next up on the 49ers' depth chart if he is unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories