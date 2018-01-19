49ers' Eli Harold: Records 34 tackles
Harold totaled 34 tackles (26 solo) to go along with a pair of sacks in 16 games.
The third-year linebacker surprisingly beat out Ahmad Brooks -- who was subsequently released -- for the starting weakside linebacker job during training camp. While he spent a good chunk of the year as a starter, his IDP numbers were fairly underwhelming. Part of that is due to the nature of the left outside linebacker not being a part of defensive passing formations, but it is worth noting that Brock Coyle turned in far superior totals after taking over the same role down the stretch. The rebuilding 49ers wanted to get a look at Harold, but judging from his lack of involvement during the second half of the season, it would make sense that he would have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster in his final contract year.
