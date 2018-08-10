Harold exited Thursday's preseason win over Dallas with a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harold was one of several 49ers' players who sustained injuries in the preseason opener. The extent of the 24-year-old's injury is unclear at the moment. Harold is projected to start at weakside linebacker this season, and there are several options who could slide in his place if the injury forces him to miss the start of the regular season.

