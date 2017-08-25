49ers' Eli Harold: Wins starting job
Harold has won the starting job at left outside linebacker following the release of Ahmad Brooks on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 23-year-old was trying to win the job over the veteran Brooks, but the 49ers' decision to save cap space awards Harold with the starting gig. He gets an immediate boost in IDP value, but he is a distant third in terms of tackle potential behind NaVorro Bowman and Reuben Foster.
