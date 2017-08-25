Play

Harold has won the starting job at left outside linebacker following the release of Ahmad Brooks on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 23-year-old was trying to win the job over the veteran Brooks, but the 49ers' decision to save cap space awards Harold with the starting gig. He gets an immediate boost in IDP value, but he is a distant third in terms of tackle potential behind NaVorro Bowman and Reuben Foster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • demaryius-thomas.jpg

    Picking No. 1 in PPR

    Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...

  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...

  • New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Taking Odell Beckham and T.Y. Hilton with your first two picks may give you anxiety, but Heath...

  • a-j-green.jpg

    Picking No. 6 in PPR

    Running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Theo Riddick and James White can be weekly starters...