49ers' Elijah Lee: Double-digit tackles yet again
Lee recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.
Lee got another start alongside Fred Warner, and the youngster posted double-digit tackles for the third consecutive week. It is apparent that the 23-year-old has become the full-time starter over veteran Malcolm Smith. The two will likely compete for the starting weak-side linebacker role during camp next season, but if performance this year ends up deciding the battle, then Lee should clearly be the front-runner and the preferred IDP option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...