Lee recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

Lee got another start alongside Fred Warner, and the youngster posted double-digit tackles for the third consecutive week. It is apparent that the 23-year-old has become the full-time starter over veteran Malcolm Smith. The two will likely compete for the starting weak-side linebacker role during camp next season, but if performance this year ends up deciding the battle, then Lee should clearly be the front-runner and the preferred IDP option.

