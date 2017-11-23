49ers' Elijah Lee: Full practice Wednesday
Lee (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Lee injured his knee in Week 10 against the Cardinals and wasn't available to play last week against the Giants. However, his full participation Wednesday puts him on a good track to make his return for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.
