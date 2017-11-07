49ers' Elijah Lee: Out for Sunday's game
Lee (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lee suffered the knee injury during last week's game against the Cardinals. Given that he functions mainly as a special teams asset, the 49ers defense should not experience too steep a fallback in Week 10.
