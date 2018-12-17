Lee started at weakside linebacker and recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-23 victory over Seattle.

With the 49ers out of contention, Lee was given the start alongside Fred Warner over veteran Malcolm Smith for the second straight week. The 22-year-old performed well, reaching double-digit tackles for the second time this season. Lee has shown a nose for the ball when called upon, recording 33 tackles and a sack in the four games he has logged over 50 percent of the club's defensive snaps. Following this strong performance, there is no reason to think the youngster won't earn another start against the Bears on Sunday.

