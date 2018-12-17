49ers' Elijah Lee: Performs well in start
Lee started at weakside linebacker and recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-23 victory over Seattle.
With the 49ers out of contention, Lee was given the start alongside Fred Warner over veteran Malcolm Smith for the second straight week. The 22-year-old performed well, reaching double-digit tackles for the second time this season. Lee has shown a nose for the ball when called upon, recording 33 tackles and a sack in the four games he has logged over 50 percent of the club's defensive snaps. Following this strong performance, there is no reason to think the youngster won't earn another start against the Bears on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...