49ers' Elijah Lee: Role reduced in 2019
Lee recorded seven tackles (three solo) over eight games during the 2019 regular season.
Lee racked up 65 total tackles in 2018 while starting just six games that season, but the linebacker still began 2019 on the practice squad after the team replenished its linebacker depth. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but the 49ers may let him walk with a healthy amount of linebackers under contract and not a lot of cap space to play with. Lee could surface as a deep IDP candidate based on his strong tackle totals in 2018 if he ends up in a scenario where he can see significant defensive snaps next year.
