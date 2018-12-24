Lee wrapped up 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bears.

Lee earned another start alongside Fred Warner and performed admirably. The 22-year-old put his speed on display, tracking down Chicago runners and playing a big role in the 49ers' containment of the Bears' talented backs (3.2 YPC). Lee should make one more start against the Rams on Sunday, but he has done enough to make a strong bid for a starting job in camp next season.

