49ers' Elijah Lee: Will not return Sunday
Lee (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lee had been active as a special teams player in every game since Week 2 for the 49ers and had only seen four snaps on defense in that span. The severity of the injury remains to be seen.
