Mitchell (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed this move would take place locking in the talented second-year back as the backup to Christian McCaffrey. It'll be interesting to see how the 49ers use Mitchell alongside their new Panthers import as it's possible the duo could both see a plethora of carries with McCaffrey taking every opportunity on passing downs.
