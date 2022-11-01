Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action Sunday, Nov. 13 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins on Tuesday, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back, when healthy. Mitchell will have the benefit of a Week 9 bye to do so, but San Francisco also needs to make the procedural move of designating him for return from IR in order to reintegrate him into practice. How he fares on the field next week will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.