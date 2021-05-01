The 49ers selected Mitchell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

San Francisco has now added two running backs in the draft with Mitchell joining third-rounder Trey Sermon. Mitchell is a different type of back than Sermon as he checks in at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds with blistering speed as he clocked a 4.33 at Louisiana's Pro Day. He split time in a deep backfield with the Ragin' Cajuns but was productive nonetheless with three seasons of at least 800 yards. His best season came in 2019 when he ripped off 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns. Mitchell isn't known as a pass catcher with 49 career catches but his athleticism out of the backfield can be an asset in San Francisco. However, a backfield with this much depth means Mitchell will have his work cut out for him making the 53-man roster.