Mitchell, who had been dealing with an adductor strain, returned to practice Monday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Though Mitchell was back in pads Monday, it's unclear if he'll suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers. In the absence of any injury setbacks, the 2021 sixth-rounder is slated to open the season in a complementary role working as star RB Christian McCaffrey's top backup.