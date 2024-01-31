Mitchell had four carries for seven yards and a touchdown in the NFC Conference Championship win over the Lions.

Mitchell was able to unearth a short rushing touchdown despite seeing just six snaps on offense (nine percent). The 25-year-old spelled starter Christian McCaffrey (20-90-2) in the fourth quarter after the latter came just a few yards short of his third rushing touchdown of the game. Sunday's workload against Detroit marked an increase over the zero touches Mitchell received in the divisional round win over the Packers. Barring injury, CMC figures to handle as many touches as the superstar tailback can handle against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, leaving Mitchell as a low-end DFS option despite him vulturing a touchdown this week.