Mitchell had four carries for seven yards and a touchdown Sunday in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Mitchell punched in a three-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, making the most of his minor role on the day. The 25-year-old finished with just six snaps on offense, with most of his reps coming late in the game when starting running back Christian McCaffrey exited in the fourth quarter after coming just a few yards short of his third rushing touchdown of the contest. McCaffrey's departure appeared to the result of him landing hard on his head, but with the 49ers offering no indication that the 27-year-old has entered concussion protocol, he should shoulder a heavy workload out of the backfield against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. As such, Mitchell should be viewed as little more than a low-end DFS option, despite provided a touchdown run in the NFC Championship Game.