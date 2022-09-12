Mitchell (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday and is expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers will have a cleared picture of Mitchell's recovery timetable once the MRI results reveal the full extent of his right knee injury. The second-year running back was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Bears after San Francisco's fourth possession, and he was spotted after the contest wearing a brace. An extended absence on Mitchell's behalf would likely propel Jeff Wilson into the No. 1 running back spot, and likewise mean increased work for rookies Jordan Mason (zero touches Week 1) and Tyrion Davis-Price (inactive Week 1). Deebo Samuel could also factor in for more backfield action.