Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's season opener against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

We'll await official confirmation from the 49ers, but based on that estimate, Mitchell is a candidate to go on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games. In that scenario, Jeff Wilson, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price would be next up for added RB touches in the team's backfield, with the versatile Deebo Samuel also in the mix to log rushing attempts.