Mitchell (knee) is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell sat out the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Cardinals after being added to the team's injury report this past Friday, but it appears as though he has a chance to return to action this weekend. In his absence versus Arizona, Jordan Mason logged three carries for 10 yards while working behind starting RB Christian McCaffrey.