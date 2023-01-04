Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) will practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thus, Mitchell's 21-day window to return from injured reserve will open. The second-year running back is five weeks into his recovery from a sprained MCL in his left knee, which was expected to take 6-to-8 weeks to recover from. It's unknown if Mitchell has a chance to play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cardinals, but with Christian McCaffrey dealing with a mild ankle sprain, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are the only healthy RBs on San Francisco's active roster.
More News
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Return to practice likely this week•
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Practice window not open yet•
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Progressing in recovery•
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: On track in recovery•
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Shifts over to IR•
-
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Likely out 6-to-8 weeks•