Mitchell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell didn't practice this week, setting up Jordan Mason for the backup role behind lead back Christian McCaffrey. It's a job that doesn't come with many snaps or touches outside of blowout scenarios, with Mitchell averaging 5.5 carries for 24.8 yards in four games (all wins) since the 49ers' Week 9 bye.