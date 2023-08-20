San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Mitchell (hip) is expected to return to practice at some point this coming week, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell has been sitting out since Aug. 3 while dealing with an adductor strain. The 25-year-old has been hampered by injuries throughout much of his young career, and he was limited to just five games last season. He's still totaled 252 carries for 1,242 rushing yards (4.9 ypc) across 16 career games, and, when healthy, he should fill a significant role behind starting running back Christian McCaffrey.