Mitchell carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dallas in the wild-card round. He also saw two targets but lost 11 yards on his only catch.

The running back got the day started right for the 49ers by punching in a four-yard TD run on the team's first possession, giving San Francisco a lead it wouldn't relinquish. With Jimmy Garoppolo still nursing a thumb injury, the Niners will likely lean heavily on their run game again next weekend in the divisional round against the Packers, which should ensure a significant workload for Mitchell.