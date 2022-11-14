Mitchell (knee) rushed 18 times for 89 yards and lost one yard on his lone reception (two targets) in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Mitchell returned to action after going down with a knee injury on the first game of the regular season. The 24-year-old looked to be in midseason form despite the lengthy layoff, as he paced the team in carries (18) and rushing yards (89) fresh off of injured reserve. Christian McCaffrey (18 touches for 77 yards and a score) still did his thing as the running backs nearly split touches. CMC figures to be the featured back -- in addition to handling most receiving work -- but the 49ers' former starter could carve out value if he continues to see double-digit touches. Make sure Mitchell is rostered ahead of next Monday's tilt against the Cardinals.