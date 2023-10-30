Mitchell had three carries for two yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Mitchell was the only San Francisco backup to receive carries for the second straight week. The 25-year-old wound up logging seven snaps on offense, but he barely made an impact in the box score Sunday. Mitchell's inconsistent play combined with a smaller role on offense this year should keep him out of fantasy lineups when San Francisco returns from its bye to face the Jaguars on Nov. 12.