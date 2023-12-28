Mitchell (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

This backs up coach Kyle Shanahan telling Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Tuesday that Mitchell will be "full go" for Week 17. With an uncapped practice under this belt, Mitchell is poised to put an end to a three-game absence Sunday at Washington. In his nine appearances this season, he's averaged 3.4 yards on 44 carries and also gathered in four of six targets for minus-1 yard while working behind workhorse back Christian McCaffrey.