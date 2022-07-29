Mitchell (knee) worked with the first-team offense at San Francisco's first practice of training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mitchell underwent a cleanup procedure in his knee after his rookie season, but it's safe to say he's back to full health, as the 49ers would have no reason to rush his return at this stage of the offseason. Per Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price all looked impressive as well, but a healthy Mitchell should open the season as the clear top option in San Francisco's deep backfield.