Mitchell (groin) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports..

Mitchell approached the game listed as questionable after not practicing this past week, and he'll be unavailable Sunday, which sets the stage for Jordan Mason and Tevin Coleman to log complementary snaps behind top running back Christian McCaffrey, with the versatile Deebo Samuel also mixing in. If the 49ers defeat the Eagles, Mitchell's next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Super Bowl.