Mitchell (groin) finished the regular season with 45 rushing attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns across five healthy games.

Mitchell suffered injuries to both of his knees at different points of the season, resulting in a loss of 12 games in addition to his starting role. The 24-year-old remained productive backing up Christian McCaffrey with a healthy 6.2 yards per-carry average when healthy. Mitchell did suffer a groin injury during the 49ers' playoff run, but it was considered minor at the time. The standout 2021 sixth-round pick remains under contract for the 2023 campaign, putting him in position to spell McCaffrey if health permits.