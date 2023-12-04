Mitchell rushed three times for 13 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 42-19 rout of the Eagles.
Mitchell experienced a dip in usage Sunday with Christian McCaffrey (17-93-1) and the rest of San Francisco's talented starting lineup taking care of business against Philadelphia. The three carries were Mitchell's lowest since Week 8 against Cincinnati. The 25-year-old has been running the ball well of late, maintaining a per-carry average above four yards for the third consecutive week. Mitchell should receive a handful of carries spelling CMC against Seattle next Sunday.
