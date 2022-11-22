Mitchell rushed the ball nine times for 59 yards in Monday's 38-10 win over Arizona.
Mitchell led the team in both rush attempts and yards while averaging an efficient 6.6 yards per attempt. All of those marks are deceiving however, as Mitchell had only one carry at halftime and saw the majority of his work when the game was a blowout and the outcome hardly in question. He remains the handcuff to Christian McCaffrey, but Mitchell's volume on a weekly basis will be hard to rely upon.
