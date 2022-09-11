Mitchell won't return to Sunday's game at Chicago due to a knee injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mitchell may have been the victim of terrible field conditions on a soggy Soldier Field, but the second-year pro will finish Week 1 with six carries for 41 yards. With rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price a healthy scratch Sunday, the 49ers' healthy options at running back are Jeff Wilson and Jordan Mason.
