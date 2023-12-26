San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Mitchell (knee) is expected to be "full go" in Week 17, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan didn't specifically say that Mitchell will be a full participant in practice this week, but the running back will presumably get back to full activity no later than Friday. Assuming he navigates the practice week unscathed, Mitchell should reclaim the No. 2 role behind starting running back Christian McCaffrey after Jordan Mason took on those duties each of the previous three weeks.