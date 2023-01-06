Coach Kyle Shanahan told Adam Copeland of KNBR on Thursday that he expects Mitchell (knee) to be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

While Mitchell returned to practice Wednesday, the 49ers didn't officially designate him for return from injured reserve until Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log. The move opened up a 21-day window for the 49ers to activate Mitchell from IR, but he seemingly won't need that much time for the team to do so. As for the rest of the backfield, Christian McCaffrey (ankle/knee) hasn't practiced this week, but he revealed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his DNPs were a precaution, and he should be active this weekend. If both McCaffrey and Mitchell are able to suit up, it'll mark their fourth contest working together since the former arrived from Carolina in October. In the first three, Mitchell recorded 41 touches to McCaffrey's 47 in Weeks 10-12, so there is room for both to produce.