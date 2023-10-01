Mitchell (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice due to a knee injury, Mitchell will likely be inactive for the contest, with resolution on his status set to arrive prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Mitchell likely sitting out, Tyron Davis-Price will likely be active for the first time all season as the Niners' No. 3 running back, with Jordan Mason replacing Mitchell as Christian McCaffrey's top backup.