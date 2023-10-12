Mitchell (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A knee injury sidelined Mitchell from every practice since the Thursday of Week 4 prep and also the 49ers' past two contests, but with his return to drills this Thursday, he seemingly is drawing closer to game action. Friday's session and subsequent practice report may be telling for his chances to suit up Sunday at Cleveland. If Mitchell is unable to, Jordan Mason will continue to get any RB reps that don't go to top option Christian McCaffrey.