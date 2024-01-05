Mitchell (illness) was limited at practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell wasn't able to mix into drills Wednesday due to an illness, so his return in some capacity one day later is a step in the right direction as the 49ers prepare for Sunday's game against the Rams. The team will be without at least quarterback Brock Purdy (coach's decision) and running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) in that contest, which may lead to a more run-based focus with backup Sam Darnold under center. A healthy Mitchell would be the primary beneficiary, but even if he's less than 100 percent this weekend and able to suit up, he likely would be San Francisco's lead runner over Jordan Mason and practice-squad member Tyrion Davis-Price, if the latter is elevated. In five appearances since the team's Week 9 bye, Mitchell has averaged 4.6 yards on his 39 carries.