Mitchell rushed eight times for 23 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Mitchell maintained a small role on offense even with star wideout and pseudo-RB2 Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returning to the lineup Sunday. It is worth noting that seven of Mitchell's eight carries came in garbage time with the 49ers leading by more than four touchdowns. Had the game been closer, the 49ers' official No. 2 back would likely have been limited to the one carry he received in the second quarter of the lopsided victory. Mitchell will find it tough to generate fantasy value in such a limited role on offense against Tampa Bay next Sunday.