Mitchell had four carries for 24 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Mitchell spelled starter Christian McCaffrey for eight offensive snaps Sunday, which is right around what the backup has been receiving through seven appearances this season. The 25-year-old managed to average more than four yards per tote for the first time in 2023, but his season average still sits at an unsavory mark of 2.9 yards. Mitchell simply isn't receiving enough touches to offset his regression as a runner this season, leaving the backup with little to no fantasy value for Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks.