Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Mitchell (shoulder) takes part in practice this week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
In particular, Shanahan told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that he's "hoping for better signs" that Mitchell is able to suit up Week 4 against the Seahawks after sitting out this past Sunday versus the Packers with what he considered "worse than a stinger" in the running back's right shoulder. With Mitchell sidelined and Raheem Mostert (knee) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) on IR, Trey Sermon (59 percent of offensive snaps) and Kyle Juszczyk (69 percent) handled all the running back work, while Trenton Cannon and Kerryon Johnson saw action on special teams. Assuming Mitchell is able to return Sunday, it'll be interesting to see how the 49ers backfield will break down.