Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mitchell (knee) has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Mitchell is no stranger to knee injuries in his three-year career, and he again missed another contest Sunday against the Seahawks. After failing to practice at all last week, he'll need to mix into drills in some capacity once the 49ers resume practicing later this week to have a chance to return to the lineup. Mitchell is averaging just 5.3 touches per game this season operating behind workhorse running back Christian McCaffrey, giving him little utility in the fantasy realm.