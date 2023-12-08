Mitchell (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Mitchell was seen working out on the side during the portion of Thursday's session open to media. However, Mitchell received the same listing as he did one day earlier, giving him only one more opportunity to mix into practice this week. Friday's injury could be telling for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks.
