Mitchell did not see the field in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Mitchell's lack of playing time wasn't due to a role reduction, rather a lack of need after starter Christian McCaffrey stayed on the field for every offensive snap Sunday. The only other San Francisco running back used was Jordan Mason, who logged 17 snaps in his usual role on special teams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been leaning on McCaffrey heavily early on, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Mitchell get involved as the season progresses in order to keep the starter fresh.