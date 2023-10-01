Mitchell (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mitchell was deemed questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest after being listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice due to a knee injury. In the event that he is indeed inactive, Jordan Mason would presumably be next up for complementary work behind top back Christian McCaffrey, with Tyrion Davis-Price on hand in reserve.
